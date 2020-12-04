New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Indo-Tibetan Border Police force has named its 17 newly born 'Belgian Malinois' combat pups after various strategic geographical locations of the Ladakh sector like Galwan, Shyok and Rezang, official sources said on Friday.

The unique decision was taken with a two-pronged aim, that is, shun the western names usually given to canine soldiers like Cesar or Elizabeth, and as a mark of respect for the locals and troops who are deployed at arduous heights in the line of national duty.

The 17 pups, born at the forces' National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) at Bhanu in Panchkula during September-October, have been named Ane-la, Galwan, Sasoma, Shyok, Chang-Chenmo, Chip-Chap, Daulat, Rezang, Rango, Charding, Imis, Yula, Srijap, Sultan-Chuksu, Mukhpri, Chung-Thung and Khardungi.

These are all locations in the Ladakh region around where the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is deployed as part of its primary task to guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, a senior officer told PTI.

"By naming these little K9 soldiers with 100 per cent desi names and that too from the areas guarded by the force, the combat dogs wing of the force aims to acknowledge its own legacy and ethos," the officer said.

The next batch of canines, he said, is expected to be named on the lines of regions and border posts present along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

The birth of these 17 pups was one of the largest numbers of the 'Belgian Malinois' breed that the force has seen recently.

This breed of dogs first shot to international fame after they assisted the US Navy SEALs in the 2011 operation that killed Osama bin Laden in his safe haven in Pakistan and were later famously called as “Osama hunters”.

The dog breed, since it was introduced in India about a decade ago, is being extensively used by the central security forces and police units in anti-Naxal operations and for counter-terrorist tasks as they are considered ferocious and most suitable for such operational duties.

Five-year-old ITBP sister dogs ‘Olga' and ‘Oleshya' are the mothers of the 17 pubs and their father is ‘Gala'. These three have served in anti-Naxal operations theatre and have also displayed their skills in other internal security duties.

The 17 pups are now being trained for infantry patrol and anti-terrorist roles at the academy near Chandigarh.

