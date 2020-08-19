Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that some eminent lawyers and intellectuals have raised questions about the credibility of the judiciary which is a matter of concern for all and is not in the interest of democracy.

"The Supreme Court of India is considered as the protector and guardian of the Indian Constitution. People hold the judiciary in high esteem and have tremendous faith in it," Gehlot tweeted.

In another tweet, the chief minister said, "Recently some eminent lawyers and intellectuals have raised questions about the credibility of the judiciary which is a matter of great concern for all of us. I think it is not in interest of democracy.

"Democracy and constitution function smoothly when people have faith in constitutional institutions," he said. (ANI)

