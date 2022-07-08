Jammu, Jul 7 (PTI) Asserting his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ever ready for elections, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday it was for the Election Commission to decide when assembly polls would be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

As far as the BJP is concerned, it is always ready for any election, be it panchayat, assembly or parliamentary poll. "We are always ready for elections...As to when it will be held (in Jammu and Kashmir), EC will decide it," Singh said on the sidelines of an event.

Also Read | Unemployment Situation Extreme, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram on IAF Receiving 7.5 Lakh Applications Under Agnipath.

"You have seen at the central level, once the election comes to an end in any state, the preparation for next election starts," he said.

He said the BJP is not a party which becomes active only during elections.

Also Read | Haryana: 3 Friends Jump into Canal to Prove Friendship in Faridabad; One Rescued, Rest Untraceable.

The Election Commission has set in motion the preparations for holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since the Centre revoked its special status and made it a Union territory in August 2019.

The Election Commission will publish the finalised electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, the union territory's first voters' list after the boundaries of the assembly seats were redrawn.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)