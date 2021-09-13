Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Monday said that it's wrong to blame the Congress for the fuel price hike.

Siddaramaiah had arrived for the monsoon session on a bullock cart along with State Congress president DK Shivakumar to protest against high fuel prices.

Also Read | ICAI CA Final And Foundation Exam Results 2021 Declared at icai.nic.in, icai.org; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

While addressing the media, Siddaramaiah accused the Central government of corruption and said, "There was a loan of Rs 1,30,000 and today Centre has collected Rs 24 lakh crores via excise duty."

"Where is Rs 1,30,000 and where is Rs 24 lakh crores?" he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Bhupendra Patel on Taking Oath As Gujarat CM.

The opposition leader later supported the statement of Karnataka MLA Shrimant Patil, who had accused the BJP of offering money to him to join their party.

"BJP offered money to Congress and JDS MLAs. They've given Rs 25-35 Cr. Shrimant Patil has made a correct statement," Siddaramaiah said.

Patil said, "I joined BJP without taking money. I was asked how much money I wanted but I refused and asked for minister's post to serve people."

"I don't know why I wasn't made a minister in this govt but I've been promised a ministerial berth in next expansion," said Patil. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)