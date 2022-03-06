Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 6 (ANI): Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, the state President of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), passed away at the age of 74 due to cancer.

He was undergoing treatment for cancer at the Little Flower Hospital and Research Centre. Hospital authorities confirmed his death via a press note.

He is also the state President of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a prominent Sunni Muslim organisation in Kerala.

He was holding the position of IUML State President from 2009. He has also held the post of first State President of Sunni Students Federation in 1973. (ANI)

