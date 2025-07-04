Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 4 (ANI): A group of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) youth wing workers staged a protest march outside the official residence of Kerala Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, demanding her resignation over the collapse of a building block at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

The incident claimed the life of one person, while two others were injured.

Visuals from the scene showed IUML workers trying to breach police barricades, prompting the police to use water cannons to disperse them.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers also held a protest demanding Minister George's resignation over the issue.

Minister for Ports, Cooperation, and Devaswoms, VN Vasavan, described the Kottayam Medical College building collapse as an 'unfortunate' incident and announced that the Kerala government would provide immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the affected family.

He said, "CM visited the spot yesterday itself. Rs 50,000 will be given as immediate help to the family. The State Cabinet will discuss and decide on financial help to the family. Kottayam Medical College is one of the best-performing hospitals in India. The incident is unfortunate."He further clarified that there was no lapse from the government side and added, "Did not ask to stop rescue operation, it was for making way to let the Hitachi excavator enter. Rescue was only possible with the help of a machine."

"The health minister said yesterday that nobody was stuck there because the hospital superintendent told the minister that the building was not in use," he further said.

Shifting the blame on the previous government of the United Democratic Front (UDF), he said, "In 2013, the PWD (Public Works Department) submitted a report about the condition of the building. Then the UDF government did not act on it." (ANI)

