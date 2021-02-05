Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Kullu district police in a joint operation with Delhi Police arrested a citizen of Ivory Coast allegedly with heroin worth Rs 30 crores from the national capital on Wednesday.

This is one of the biggest catches in the history of the state police.

"Rs 30 crores is the estimated market value of the drug according to Delhi markets. It is the biggest drug bust in the history of our state," said Himachal Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu while addressing media in Shimla.

The police officials recovered 6.297 kilograms of heroin, an opioid drug, and some amount of cannabis from the possession of the accused.

Kullu police had registered a case against two local accused in the Bhuntar Police Station under Section 21 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Jan 30.

They were allegedly found in possession of 55 grams of heroin after which further investigations were conducted and the district police left for Delhi to find the source of the drug supplier.

After that, the police arrested an Ivory Coast national who had 6 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 30 crores in his possession. The accused is being brought to Kullu after which the police will take him into remand and conduct interrogation.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

