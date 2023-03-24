Jammu, March 25 (PTI) Army on Friday recovered 10 packets of narcotics from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Troops launched a search operation along LoC in Doda with the help of sniffer dogs, they said.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs State Govt to Pay Rs Three Lakh to Minor for Loss of Vision After Premature Birth at Public Hospital.

The search was conducted on the basis of a tip-off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)