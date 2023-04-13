Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) Ten pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi were injured in an accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, official sources said.

A vehicle, which was on its way from Katra to New Delhi, skidded off the road and turned turtle in the outskirts of Katra, they said, adding that 10 pilgrims were injured and hospitalised.

According to eye witnesses, bus was in fast speed and turned turtle, while negotiating a curve.

