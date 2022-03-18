Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): 15 people allegedly involved in stone-pelting on security forces after an encounter in Srinagar in which three militants were killed, have been arrested, the police informed on Thursday.

According to the police, three terrorists were neutralised in Nowgam, Srinagar on March 16, after which the site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens, when a large unruly mob started pelting stones.

Also Read | Mod Narayan Singh, JD-U Leader, Assaulted for Molesting Woman in Bihar's Rohtas.

The Srinagar police in an official statement said, "As per the standard operating procedure, the encounter site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens. Accordingly, signboards were also placed around the site of encounter, while it was being sanitized, to dissuade citizens from approaching the site prior to sanitization with regard to any left-over explosive from the terrorists."

It further said, "A large unruly mob assembled from adjacent areas of Shankerpora Wanabal carrying 'lathies' and stones in their hands and pelted stones on the deployed staff. In order to disperse the mob smoke shells had to be used."

Also Read | Holi 2022: Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh National Park To Be Closed for Tourists Tomorrow.

A case has been registered under relevant sections in the Nowgam Police station and 15 identified persons were also arrested in the said case, added the police statement.

The police also requested the citizens to stay away from the encounter sites to ensure safety, keeping in mind the likelihood of leftover explosives from the terrorists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)