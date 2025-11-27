Sri Nagar (J&K) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old youth who has emerged as a key suspect in FIR No. 331/2025 under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), registered at Police Station Bahu Fort.

The accused, originally from Reasi district and currently residing in the Bathindi area of Jammu, was taken into custody following intelligence inputs.

Also Read | New Labour Codes: Kerala Not to Implement Labour Codes, Says Minister V Sivankutty.

According to police officials, preliminary investigation indicates that the youth was allegedly being radicalised online and had been planning to carry out a terror-related act. The probe has also revealed that he was in communication with specific phone numbers traced to Pakistan and other foreign countries.

During the operation, the police seized his digital devices, including his mobile phone and other electronic gadgets, which are now being examined and forensically analysed to uncover potential links, contacts, and communication trails.

Also Read | ‘Court Should Not Be Made a Medium for Political Battles’: Former CJI BR Gavai on 'Vote Chori' Row.

The suspect is currently undergoing detailed questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police say further revelations are expected as the probe progresses and digital evidence is scrutinised.

On August 21, the case was escalated with the filing of an FIR No. 228/2024 under Section 140 BNS, when it was suspected that Mangal Singh had been abducted, based on CCTV footage.

Earlier, Jammu Police apprehended three Irrigation Department employees in connection with the Miran Sahib burning case, in which the victim was found burning in open fields near Ring Road, Prithvipur, under the jurisdiction of Miran Sahib Police Station.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Jammu, the deceased was a government employee in the Irrigation Department, serving as a helper in the Tube Well Irrigation section. The police took cognisance of the incident by registering FIR 109/2025 under the relevant sections of the law at the Miran Sahib Police Station. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)