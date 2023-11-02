Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) Two militant associates of Al-Badr outfit were arrested in Shalteng area here and arms and ammunition were recovered from them, police said on Thursday.

During late night checking at a security checkpoint along Shalteng Bridge, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr were arrested, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Manoj Jarange-Patil Ends Indefinite Fast Gives Maharashtra Government Two Months To Resolve Maratha Reservation Issue.

The militant associates have been identified as Yawar Rashid and Basit Nabi, both residents of Saderbala area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, he said.

During the search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, two pistol magazines, 28 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate World Food India Festival at Pragati Maidan Tomorrow.

A case was registered and an investigation has been initiated, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)