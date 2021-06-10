Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): A doctor here who is eight months pregnant chose to continue to perform her duties serving the patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Shivani, is a Medical Officer at Community Health Centre (CHC) in the Lakhanpur area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

In the month of March this year, Dr Shivani got selected for the job and straightway assigned the duty at CHC Lakhanpur.

When Dr Shivani joined her duty as Medical Officer, she was five months pregnant. "I was really happy but at the same time, a little stressed. I knew that it would be difficult for me as we are in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, I did not have a second thought, I never intended to give up my responsibilities and sit at home out of fear."

The 30-year-old doctor said that she did not want her baby to become the reason for not performing her duties.

"Family support plays a key role in times like these. I live with my in-laws and everyone is supportive of my decision to work while pregnant," Dr Shivani said.

Dr Shivani Sharma is now in her eighth month of pregnancy and says her husband makes sure to check on her every two-three hours, reminding her to stay hydrated.

"Without fail, my parents and husband call me throughout the day, ask if I'm okay, and remind me to not stress, be happy," she said.

Although PHC authorities have kept Dr Shivani on non-COVID duties, she counsels patients who are scared of having symptoms similar to COVID-19 although they came out negative when they got tested.

"My team is helpful, and they make sure I am not overworked. It feels good when people say that I am brave, this keeps me motivated," Dr Shivani said.

She said, "Even though I am not directly handling COVID patients but I do follow strict Covid protocol, I wear personal protective equipment (PPE) on duty and try to limit interactions with patients to protect herself and the baby from the virus."

Dr Shivani said that she has an opportunity to be at the front and serve people who are in need of care and compassion.

"I am giving all my time and professional advice to support my team so that we come out as winners in our fight against COVID-19," she added. (ANI)

