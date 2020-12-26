Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday conducted joint surprise check (JSC) in the regional transport offices and driving test locations at three different districts in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The day-long JSC was conducted following reliable information that there is widespread corruption in the regional transport offices located at Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts in the Jammu region while processing learner's licences, driving licences, registration certificates and also for clearing candidates in the driving tests, a spokesperson of the ACB said.

He said the surprise checking was conducted after taking the concerned regional transport officers in confidence.

The spokesperson said the teams checked all the vital points in the RTO offices in Jammu, Samba and Kathua, which are allegedly prone to corruption.

“The teams also scrutinised the records, interacted with public who were appearing for driving tests to see if any middlemen or touts are involved in the process of clearing the tests and also in getting the learner's licence or driving licence in an easy manner,” the spokesperson said.

He said files for issuance of driving licences and registration certificates were scrutinised to ascertain the reason of pendency and their copies collected for further study.

The spokesperson said mobiles and desks of the RTO officials were checked for any onward messages seeking favours besides the amount of cash lying with them.

“The collected records, statements of the public present there and the observations made are being scrutinised for further course of action. If any malafide/criminal negligence/connivance is found on the part of the officials of RTO, further legal action as envisaged under law will be taken,” he said.

