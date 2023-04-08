Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo held a detailed interaction with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) of Jammu division at Kissan Kendra, Tala Tiloo on Saturday.

Director Agriculture Jammu, Director Horticulture Jammu, eminent professors and scholars from SKUAST-J, other senior officers of APD, representatives of FPOs as well as CBBOs participated in the interaction programme.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Managing Director JKHPMC and other concerned officers participated in the programme through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Atal Dulloo highlighted the importance of FPOs in the growth and development of the agriculture sector, and how they can help in doubling farmers' income.

The ACS further said that the FPOs can play a crucial role in enhancing farmers' income, creating employment opportunities, and ensuring food security in the region. He added the department is committed to providing all necessary support to FPOs.

Dulloo enjoined upon the representatives of FPOs to build trust in farmers and mobilise them so that more and more farmers to join them.

He also asked them to organise awareness programmes for farmers about the importance of FPOs as well as required training that should be provided to them for the success of these organisations.

During the address, Dulloo assured the FPO representatives that their concerns would be addressed, and the government would provide all necessary assistance to FPOs to overcome their challenges. (ANI)

