Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced a 45-day summer vacation from June 8 in government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level falling in the summer zone of the Jammu division.

According to an order issued by the School Education Department, these schools will observe summer vacation from June 8 to July 22.

Also Read | Balasore Train Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Announces Additional Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for Odisha Rail Accident Victims.

It further ordered that all teachers will remain available for any online guidance for students during the vacation period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)