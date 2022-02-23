Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into a self-immolation bid by a 27-year-old man during an anti-encroachment drive in Ganderbal district a day ago.

It also ordered the transfer of the tehsildar concerned for "mishandling the matter".

Following many complaints, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department had launched a demolition drive against illegal constructions along the water bodies.

During a demolition drive along the banks of the Sindh stream, Amir Hamid Shah came from behind an illegal structure, climbed on its roof and set himself on fire in protest.

The flames were doused by the locals and police personnel. The incident was caught on camera and was doing the rounds on social media, prompting the police to urge people not to share the clip.

"Taking cognizance of the media reports of the unfortunate incident of alleged self-immolation in Ganderbal district on February 22, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, is appointed as an enquiry officer to enquire into the whole episode," stated an order by Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Pandurang K Pole.

The inquiry officer has been asked to furnish his findings within 10 days.

The order also stated that the tehsildar of Ganderbal has been transferred with immediate effect and his services kept at the disposal of the deputy commissioner of Bandipora "owing to mishandling the issue".

