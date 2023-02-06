Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday retrieved close to 22 acres of prime state land, including one allegedly occupied by a former minister, during its ongoing eviction drive in the district, officials said.

District administration officials and police evacuated around 0.4 acres of prime state land, allegedly encroached on by a former Darhal MLA and minister, in the Chowadi area, a spokesperson said.

A signboard designating the land as belonging to the state was also installed on the site.

In another drive, revenue officers vacated state land measuring 11 acres in the Sohanjana and Murarpur villages of Mandal tehsil, he said.

Around 7.5 acres were also retrieved at Gandharwan village in Akhnoor. This is a prime land and is only three kilometres from the Akhnoor-Poonch Highway, the spokesperson added.

Likewise, three acres of state land was retrieved in Nardi village of Maira Mandrian tehsil.

