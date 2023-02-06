Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set a deadline of March 31 to complete all 3,140 bunkers along the Line of Control in Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.

The directions were issued by District Development Commissioner (Rajouri) Vikas Kundal, who chaired a meeting to review the progress of the work.

During the meeting, Kundal was informed that work on 2,782 bunkers is already complete, the officials said.

Kundal asked the officials to complete the work on the rest of the bunkers by March 31, they added.

The officials were also instructed to put in all possible effort to ensure that the targets are achieved on time so that the border residents can benefit.

