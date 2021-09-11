Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated services of civil judge with immediate effect.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday by the secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, on the directions of the J-K Lieutenant Governor.

“On the recommendations of the Hon'ble Full Court of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor is pleased to order the termination of services of Mr Mohammad Yousuf Allai, Civil Judge (Jr Division)/Munsiff (under suspension) with immediate effect,” the order read.

It, however, gave no reason for the termination.

