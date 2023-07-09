Srinagar, July 9: The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on Sunday afternoon on the Pahalgam route following an improvement in weather conditions, officials said. The Yatra on the other route, Baltal, is yet to resume. Earlier, the Yatra was halted since Friday due to bad weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities on Sunday stopped a batch of devotees at the Jammu Base camp due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Following the suspension of the Yatra, 6,000 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were stranded at Ramban, officials said. At least 80 people from Karnataka were trapped in the Panchtarni, six km away from the Amarnath cave following the adverse weather conditions, said the Karnataka government on Saturday. Amarnath Yatra 2023: Annual Pilgrimage Temporarily Suspended for Third Consecutive Day Due to Bad Weather Conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amarnath Yatra Resumes on Pahalgam Route:

#WATCH | Amarnath yatra in J&K resumes from the Pahalgam side after three days today as the weather improves pic.twitter.com/mkzwSabjLm — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam told ANI that the administration is taking all steps to ensure that the pilgrims do not face any problems. "The Amarnath Yatra was suspended yesterday following inclement weather...We have all the facilities available here at the 'yatri niwas' for the pilgrims. We are taking all possible steps to ensure that the pilgrims don't face any problems".

The official further informed that Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NH44) remains closed for vehicular traffic at Ramban due to a landslide. At least 67,566 pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine since the beginning of the Yatra on July 1. Amarnath Yatra 2023 Temporarily Suspended: Authorities Temporarily Halt Amarnath Yatra for Second Successive Day As Heavy Rain Continues To Lash Several Parts of Kashmir.

About 18,354 pilgrims on July 5 left for the Amarnath cave shrine both from the Baltal base camp and Nunwan base camp performed the darshan. "These include 12483 males, 5146 females, 457 children, 266 sadhus, and 2 sadhvis," an official statement said earlier this week.

The total number of yatris who performed Darshan since the beginning is 67566. More yatris will visit the shrine in the coming days," it added. The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra will culminate on August 31, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)