Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): District Administration of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Thursday demolished an illegal shopping complex of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir.

Qazi Ahmed Yasir is a Kashmiri political leader, the former Mirwaiz of South Kashmir and a renowned scholar.

He was suspended from the post of Mirwaiz in 2018 after a purported video surfaced showing him in an obscene act with a woman. However, the case is being investigated by a body of socio, political, legal and religious activists from the Kashmir valley.

Since 2018 he has been in jail.

He was a member of the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Earlier in a major crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also sealed the APHC head office in Rajbagh, Srinagar. (ANI)

