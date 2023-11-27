Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): Two persons were apprehended on Monday after arms and ammunition were recovered in Kupwara district, said an official statement issued by the Indian Army.

Indian Army said that under Operation GUSHI, a Mobile Vehicle Interception Post (MVIP) was established at Gushi Bridge in Kupwara.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "In a Joint Operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on specific intelligence, a Mobile Vehicle Interception Post (MVIP) was established today at Gushi Bridge at Kupwara where two suspected individuals were apprehended."

"Four hand Grenades, one Pistol with ammunition along with other incriminating materials were recovered," it added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

