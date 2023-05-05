Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Owais Ahmed on Wednesday visited Yatra Transit Camp at Shadipora Sumbal to review the arrangements and other facilities for pilgrims ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The 62-day yatra is scheduled to commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31.

Also Read | May the 4th: Carrie Fisher Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

Owais inspected the upgraded facilities for the convenience of the yatra pilgrims, said the Department of Information and Public Relations, J-K.

The DC was informed that all necessary arrangements, including facilities of drinking water and electricity, etc, at Yatra Transit Camp have been put in advance besides the deployment of sufficient staff at the camp.

Also Read | Shakti Bhog Foods CMD Kewal Krishan Kumar Arrested in Fraud and Cheating Case.

Owais also inspected other completed works at the transit camp, including the langar facility, prefabricated huts, etc, and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

He asked the concerned to ensure cleanliness, sanitation, hygiene, and medical facilities at the transit camp around the clock. Other senior officers were present on the occasion, said DIPR J-K. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)