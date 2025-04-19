Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 (ANI): In a significant move against the drug menace, the Bandipora Police has attached assets belonging to a known drug peddler, under the provisions of Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, as per a release.

The attached properties include a single-storey residential house measuring 696.69 square feet, located at Mir Mohallah, Kaloosa, Bandipora, and a car. The combined value of the attached assets is estimated at approximately Rs 13.62 lakh.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Strong quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Asian Country ; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir.

The properties are owned by Nazir Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Khaliq Bhat, a resident of Kaloosa, Bandipora. He is involved in FIR No. 20/2025, registered under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Bandipora.

The police have issued a public notice strictly prohibiting any transaction related to the attached assets.

Also Read | World Liver Day 2025: Embrace Mindful Eating and Combat Obesity, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"No one shall purchase, lease, or create third-party interest in the said property. The owner is also barred from selling or transferring it in any form," the notice stated.

This action is part of the ongoing efforts by Bandipora Police to dismantle the financial networks of individuals involved in narcotics trafficking and send a strong message against drug-related crimes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)