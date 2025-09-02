Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Central Silk Board (CSB), in collaboration with the Department of CSR and TI, organised a cocoon auction market at the 'Mera Resham Mera Abhiman' event under the Sericulture Technology Transfer Campaign at the Sericulture Office in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

The event, held on Monday, aimed to promote technological advancements in sericulture and empower local farmers through knowledge sharing and capacity building initiatives.

Member Secretary of Central Silk Board, P Siva Kumar, highlighted the need to consolidate silk tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, "One of our objectives is to consolidate resham (silk) tourism in Kashmir. These efforts are already going on near Manasbal Lake. These tourists can go and learn the process of making silk from the start"

"Another major objective is to increase the marketing infrastructure in the district. We have the present market, but we are planning to use automation, online auction models, like how it is used in the south," he added.

Bashir Ahmad Chauhan, who has been growing silk for over 20 years, talked about the anxiety faced by growers due to not having a fixed rate, urging the government to implement it.

"Our worry is that there should be a (fixed) rate, we are poor people working on this, we also get the leaves from far away. But we get a lot of profit with this, we get shirts, things, many other things," the silk grower told ANI.

According to another silk grower, the industry has a lot of potential for people to earn money, with some people getting Rs 50,000 per month for their work.

"Some people have become busy with other work, so they left. But in this industry, there is a lot of profit. If you look at the things, then one person could get Rs 50,000, Rs 60,000 in a month. The people also come in every day and give guidance," another grower said.

One of the key highlights of the event was the cocoon auction, which saw enthusiastic participation from farmers across the district. The campaign served as a significant platform for farmers to engage with experts, explore new technologies, and enhance their livelihoods through improved sericulture practices.

The event reaffirmed the commitment of the Central Silk Board and the J-K Sericulture Department towards uplifting the sericulture sector and boosting rural employment in the region. Later, Certificate of Appreciation & solar lights were distributed among progressive farmers. (ANI)

