Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday attended a video conference with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to discuss the prevailing condition of National Highway 44 (NH-44) connecting Jammu and Srinagar.

Officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and representatives from the J-K government were present during the discussion.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Abdullah wrote, "Attended a video conference with @nitin_gadkari ji. Officials of @MORTHIndia & @nhidcl were present along with officials of the J&K government. The condition of NH 44 was discussed in considerable detail. The Union Minister issued some instructions that are aimed at addressing the current crisis and we expect to see those implemented immediately so that regular movement of trucks is no longer hindered."

https://x.com/OmarAbdullah/status/1967912075474436363

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), a key supply route for the Kashmir Valley, has been affected for over two weeks due to rainfall-triggered landslides. The road is vital not only for commuters but also for the transportation of essential goods and supplies to the Valley.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir PWD Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singh visited Thard village to oversee the restoration work of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44, which was damaged following landslides and shooting stones in the Udhampur district.

Kashmir-bound trucks were stranded at various points on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in Udhampur as movement of heavy motor vehicles has been restricted on the Highway from the Jakhani area onwards.

Earlier too, long traffic jams were witnessed on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) at Thard in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Udhampur district, as single-lane movement left thousands of vehicles stranded.

Officials had said the highway was not fully restored at Thard, where landslides had blocked the road. With only one lane open, traffic moved slowly, causing massive congestion and delays for trucks and light motor vehicles.

Earlier on September 9, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Thard village in Udhampur and reviewed the restoration works. NHAI Regional Officer RS Yadav briefed him on the deployment of men and machinery for the speedy restoration of the highway. The LG also interacted with the affected families and enquired about their well-being.

The region had earlier witnessed heavy rainfall in the last week of August, which triggered landslides, flash floods and road blockades, forcing the closure of the NH-44 and cutting off several districts. (ANI)

