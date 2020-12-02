Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Wednesday hit back at BJP leaders for calling the Opposition "anti-national", alleging the saffron party was using every tool and instrument to "target political rivals" at the time of elections.

While campaigning for the District Development Council polls, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina has been describing the opposition parties, including Congress, as “anti-national”. He was recently joined by party general secretary Tarun Chugh who alleged that Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was indulging in anti-social and anti-national rhetoric.

Also Read | CCTVs Cameras Should be Installed at All Police Stations, Central Investigative Agencies, Supreme Court Directs States And Union Territories.

"The ruling party (at the centre) is vitiating the political atmosphere and even harming the broader national interest by dubbing the political rivals including Congress, as anti-nationals for petty political gains, which is cheapest political tactics,” J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement.

Reacting to statements of senior BJP leaders who are camping in Jammu and Kashmir for campaigning for the District Development Council polls, he said they are using “highly loaded language” against political rivals and even terming them anti-nationals.

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to CMs of Kerala And Tamil Nadu, Assures all Possible Support From Centre.

“Congress has a history of struggle and sacrifices for the nation. The cheap political tactics of the ruling party for mere electoral gains is hurting the nationalist sentiments,” the party said.

“The participation of all political forces despite reservations over the central government's arbitrary decisions goes against the designs of terrorists and Pakistan, which is the basic strength of our vibrant democracy and reflects the unflinching faith of the people in the power of the ballot,” the Congress leader said.

He said this should have been encouraged and welcomed by all especially the party in government but “unfortunately the kind of vocabulary and political gimmickry used by the top leaders of the ruling party has shown the political bankruptcy of BJP”.

“It always tries to polarise and communalise the atmosphere during elections and even targets its old allies with all sorts of loaded propaganda and questioning their patriotic credentials, forgetting that it had shared power with them at one or other point in near future,” Sharma said.

He appealed people to see through the “political opportunism” of the BJP and its mastery to “hoodwink people during elections by deceit and then betray their faith”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)