Jammu, Jun 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress demanded an early restoration of statehood to the Union Territory on Thursday, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Jammu region to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat train to the valley.

The party also demanded a special package for the victims of Pakistani shelling along the borders during Operation Sindoor last month.

Also Read | Chinnaswamy Stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Suspends Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Orders Arrest of Representative of RCB and Others After FIR.

Addressing a press conference here, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president Raman Bhalla said the prime minister should end the ambiguity over the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"They (central government) are talking about restoration of statehood at an appropriate time, but how long the people have to wait for the fulfilment of this demand," he said.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

Bhalla also questioned the disparity in rights and constitutional safeguards being extended to Ladakh, asking why the same entitlements and democratic provisions were not given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also wondered whether the government was able to find who was responsible for the "security lapse" that led to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The perpetrators of the crime are still at large, and they were also reportedly behind three other deadly attacks in different areas over the past 18 months, he said.

On several border areas being bombed last month, Bhalla asked the Centre what it was doing to protect the natives in such places, even as he demanded a special package for the victim families.

He said the government must ensure proper relief and rehabilitation of the victims, construction of underground bunkers, a special recruitment drive, and five marlas of plots to border residents in safer places.

Bhall also asked Modi to take action against two BJP MLAs for their remarks against the Indian Air Force and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi.

He said Modi should rein in the "loose cannons" in his party.

The Congress leader also demanded the latest railway line be extended to Poonch, Kathua and Bhaderwah-Kishtwar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)