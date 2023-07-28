Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Security forces on Friday recovered a consignment of narcotic substances during an operation launched on the Line of Control in the Jhangar area of Nowshera sub division in the district, police official said.

The operation was carried out jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) on the basis of a specific intelligence input.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh (IPS) said that there was some specific intelligence input on the basis of which an operation was launched in the LoC area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector.

This operation was carried out by police, army unit of the area and BSF during which the area was cordoned off and extensive searches were conducted.

During this operation, SSP Rajouri said, five packets of narcotics weighing eight kilograms, 960 grams of Narcotics was found which has been seized and taken into possession.

Police has registered a case in FIR 171/2023 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act in Nowshera police station. Further investigation is going on.

Rajouri SSP, Amritpal Singh (IPS) said that an investigation as well as necessary legal formalities into the matter is going on. Recovery of such huge quantity of narcotics on LoC indicate towards possible cross LoC smuggling attempt which however has been foiled, he said. (ANI)

