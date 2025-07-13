Rajouri, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Construction work on the Megha Budhal-Mahore-Gool Road in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Rajouri is underway at war-footing pace under the supervision of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), officials said on Sunday.

Megha Budhal-Mahore-Gool road connects the towns of Budhal, Mahore, and Gool, and is being upgraded to a National Highway double lane specification.

BRO Commanding Officer Aditya Sharma said that once completed, the road will reduce the travel time, boost tourism and provide employment opportunities in the area. "This is a 114 km long road with four packages... Work is underway on 50 km of the 114 km to upgrade this road to a National Highway double lane specification. We are making efforts to ensure the construction is completed as soon as possible and as per specification... This will cut the travel time to reach Gool by half, enhance tourism, bring socio-economic changes, produce employment and benefit locals as well... There are a total of four bridges on this road..." he said while speaking to ANI.

The crucial Budhal-Mahore-Gul Road serves as a vital link between the districts of Rajouri, Reasi, and Ramban.

Meanwhile, in a transformative push to enhance regional connectivity and economic development, the Government of India has fast-tracked work on the strategically significant Rajouri-Thannamandi-Bufliaz-Surankote Road, a part of the Megha Project aimed at linking the Pir Panjal region with the Kashmir Valley via the historic Mughal Road.

The project, currently being executed under the supervision of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and handled by TBM Construction Company, is progressing on a war footing. Key infrastructural activities such as blacktopping (BT), road widening, surface clearance, and the construction of protection walls are ongoing across multiple stretches.

This vital highway is more than just a road--it is a lifeline for the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Once completed, it will serve as a shorter and faster route to the Kashmir Valley, significantly reducing travel time and enhancing emergency accessibility. (ANI)

