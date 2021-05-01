Srinagar, May 1 (PTI) Normal life remained affected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with the imposition of the lockdown in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, even as the 'Corona Curfew' was extended in four districts, officials said.

"Lockdown remained in force in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain imposed across the UT," the officials said.

They said security forces put barricades on roads at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley and the Jammu region to prevent the movement of people.

However, essential and emergency services were allowed, they added.

The officials said shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut across the UT.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed lockdown in 11 districts -- Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur -- at 7 pm on Thursday.

In the rest of the nine districts -- Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban -- the lockdown came into effect at 7 pm on Friday.

The lockdown across the UT will remain in force till 7 am on Monday, they said.

During the last 24 hours, police have arrested 40 people, lodged 26 FIRs and also realised fine worth Rs 51,270 from 335 people for violating the guidelines/rules throughout the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

Also, 11 vehicles and four two-wheelers were seized for violating the restrictions, they said.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday announced extension of the lockdown in four districts – Jammu and three others in the valley – till Thursday morning, the officials said.

They said the 'Corona Curfew', which was to end at 7 am on Monday, stands extended till 7 am on Thursday in the four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu.

The officials said the curfew at night will continue in all Municipal /urban local body limits of all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded its biggest single-day of 3,832 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,79,915, while a record 47 fatalities in the last 24 hours raised the pandemic toll to 2,330, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,231 were from the Jammu division and 2,601 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,084 new cases, followed by 504 in Jammu district and 309 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has reached 30,343 in the union territory, while 1,47,242 patients have recovered so far, they said.

