Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): A Dal Lake Half Marathon 2 km Run for awareness on Organ Donation and Physical Fitness was organised by Real Sports India and supported by the Jammu and Kashmir State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), Paras Hospital and other organisations at Dal Lake Srinagar on Sunday morning.

The event not only promoted physical fitness but also raised awareness for organ donation. Organized with the aim of highlighting the importance of organ donation and encouraging a healthy lifestyle, the marathon drew many participants.

Also Read | India Sees Itself As 'Vishwamitr,' World Calls the Country Its Friend, Says PM Narendra Modi at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana (Watch Video.

Participants ran along the scenic route, capturing the beauty of their surroundings while also spreading the message of organ donor awareness. Along the way, they were cheered on by enthusiastic supporters who had gathered to show their support for the cause.

The Dal Lake Half Marathon not only facilitated important conversations about organ donation but also served as an opportunity for individuals to challenge themselves physically. By combining the themes of health and altruism the event successfully captured the essence of community engagement and social responsibility.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: International Tunnelling Expert Arnold Dix Calls Tunnel Collapse in Uttarkashi 'Unusual Occurrence', Suggests Investigation (Watch Video).

Participants expressed a sense of accomplishment and pride knowing that they had contributed to a cause greater than themselves. The event served as a reminder that physical fitness and social awareness can go hand in hand and that small acts of kindness such as signing up as an organ donor can make a significant impact on the lives of others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)