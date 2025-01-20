Srinagar, January 20: On a crisp Monday morning, as the cold wave gripped Srinagar, the iconic Dal Lake stood as a breathtaking canvas, its surface glistening under a thin layer of frost. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a cold wave is continuing in Srinagar, with temperatures dipping to a low of -2°C. The city is expected to see a maximum temperature of 7°C, accompanied by a partly cloudy sky throughout the day.

Chilly Bhallesa of Doda district has also turned into a picturesque white wonderland after snowfall. Meanwhile, a huge influx of tourists thronged to the famous Guldanda meadow of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah. This comes after the authorities allowed traffic movement on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot National Highway after the clearance of snow up to Guldanda. The Gulanda meadow is covered in a large amount of snow which tourists were seen enjoying. Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain, Snowfall in Coming 5 Days As Bandipora Receives Fresh Snowfall.

This site of Bhaderwah has emerged as a favourite destination of the Jammu region as tourists are thronging from different parts of the country to enjoy the mundane beauty. The snow-filled Guldanda meadow of Bhaderwah, located at a height of more than 10,000 feet above sea level, is attracting the heavy influx of tourists to enjoy the snow in the famous tourist destination of the Jammu region in the territory. Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain and Snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh Today.

Thin Layer of Frost Blankets Dal Lake

#WATCH | J&K | Scenic visuals emerge from Srinagar's Dal lake amidst the cold wave. As per the IMD, the lowest temperature in Srinagar is -2°C and the maximum is 7°C with a forecast of a partly cloudy sky. pic.twitter.com/0sSPnBq1PB — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2025

Bhallesa Turns Into Winter Wonderland

#WATCH | J&K: Bhalessa area of Doda turns into a winter wonderland after fresh snowfall pic.twitter.com/B3U99WQGKO — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

Tourists are also enjoying the beauty of snow at Guldanda Meadow and describing it as one of the best places to visit. They also appealed to others to visit Bhaderwah and explore it. It is notable that after a heavy snowfall, the roads leading to Guldanda and other tourist destinations were closed but with the efforts of the District Administration led by DC Doda Harvinder Singh and BRO, the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot highway has been restored and traffic movement has been allowed for the visitors.

