Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Development activities are picking up pace in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Nowshera sub-district, which lies close to the Line of Control (LoC). Various infrastructure projects are underway in border panchayats, bringing much-needed relief and improved connectivity to the local population.

One of the most significant projects is the construction of a large motorable bridge near the LoC, with an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore. Locals say this bridge had been a longstanding demand since 1947, and its completion will finally connect multiple panchayats that previously remained isolated due to the lack of a direct route. The bridge is being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and is expected to significantly reduce travel distances and improve access to essential services.

"This bridge will change our lives," said a local resident. "We used to travel long distances just to reach the main road. Now, the journey will be shorter and safer."

In addition to the bridge, a new hospital is under construction near the border, a critical step toward improving healthcare access in the region. During instances of cross-border shelling from Pakistan, residents often struggled to transport the injured to distant medical facilities. The new hospital is expected to address these challenges by offering timely medical aid within the vicinity.

Moreover, bunkers are being built along the border to provide residents with safety and shelter during periods of tension. Road infrastructure projects are also in full swing, enhancing mobility and access to remote villages.

Locals have expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the Jammu and Kashmir government. "Since this administration took charge, development in border areas has gained momentum," said another resident, highlighting improvements in road connectivity, healthcare, and safety measures.

With these ongoing projects, life in the border areas of Rajouri and Nowshera is set to improve, bringing both relief and hope to residents who have long awaited such initiatives. (ANI)

