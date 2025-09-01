Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Director General BSF, arrived at Frontier Headquarters BSF Jammu on a two-day visit to the Jammu Frontier on Sunday.

During the visit, the DG BSF inspected the flood-affected areas of Samba along the Jammu International Border, reviewed the extent of damage caused by the floods, and supervised ongoing restoration efforts, said the BSF.

He also reviewed the prevailing security situation on the international border along Pakistan.

DG BSF briefed the Sector Commanders and Battalion Commanders, and emphasised the need for effective area domination and operational preparedness to ensure border security, said the BSF.

Meanwhile, the BSF reached out to flood-affected families in several villages of Punjab's Ferozepur on Sunday to supply essential relief materials, including drinking water, a release said.

This collaboration with local volunteers highlights the spirit of solidarity and community support in Ferozepur. Together, they bring hope and much-needed relief to the affected villages, ensuring no one is left behind in this crisis, the release added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds for the state, citing the grave flood situation that has devastated large parts of the state.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Mann described the disaster as the "most severe natural calamity in decades", which has already affected nearly 1,000 villages and lakhs of people.

The Chief Minister said that heavy rainfall and water released from dams have worsened the situation in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Hoshiarpur districts. He warned that the crisis could deepen further in the coming days.

The IMD projected wetter conditions for next month. "Monthly average rainfall over the country as a whole in September 2025 is most likely to be above normal," Mohapatra said.

According to his assessment, around three lakh acres of agricultural land, mostly under paddy cultivation, have been submerged. The loss of crops before harvest, combined with livestock deaths, has left rural families, who depend on farming and dairy, reeling under immense distress. (ANI)

