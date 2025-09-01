Mumbai, September 1: As the ninth month of the year 2025 begins, many are looking forward to a vibrant blend of academics and festivities. September not only marks a crucial phase for students with mid-term examinations and cultural programs but also ushers in a string of holidays tied to India’s rich traditions. From Kerala’s Onam celebrations to the widespread observance of Eid-e-Milad, and Durga Puja the month offers several opportunities for schools to declare festive breaks. Families prepare for seasonal gatherings, religious rituals, and community events that bring people together. IIM Guwahati: Lok Sabha Passes IIM Amendment Bill 2025 To Establish Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati; Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Historic Day.

The holiday calendar reflects both cultural diversity and regional uniqueness across the country. Adding to the festive charm, September also features Teacher’s Day, local observances like Navratna Sthapana in Rajasthan, and commemorations such as Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary in Jammu. Many of these holidays conveniently fall around weekends, giving students the chance for longer breaks amidst their busy academic routines. Scroll below to check list of school holidays in September. NCERT Rolls Out Special Module on ‘Operation Sindoor’ for School Students Across Classes 3 to 12.

School Holidays in September 2025:

No. Dates Festivals/Observance State 1. September 4 and September 5 Onam (Followed by Thiruvonam) Kerala 2. September 5 and September 6 Id-e-Milad Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Parts of Northeast. 3. September 5 Teacher’s Day India 4. September 6 Indrajatra Sikkim and Manipur 5. September 12 Friday After Eid Jammu and Srinagar 6. September 22 Navratna Sthapana Rajasthan 7. September 23 Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday Jammu and Srinagar 8. September 29 and September 30 Durga Puja (Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami) West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Parts of Rajasthan.

September 2025 thus stands out as a month where schools across India balance academics with cultural observances, offering students moments of respite amid busy schedules. With festivals like Onam, Eid-e-Milad, and Durga Puja spanning different regions, along with state-specific occasions such as Indrajatra, Navratna Sthapana, and Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary, the month highlights India’s diverse traditions. Many of these holidays also fall near weekends, creating extended breaks that allow families to travel, celebrate, and spend more time together.

