Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level joint security meeting at Police Headquarters in Srinagar on Wednesday to review the security scenario of Kashmir Zone followed by a review meeting with regard to deployment and security measures for the forthcoming G20 event.

At the very outset of the meeting, district SSPs and Range DIGs were briefed about the prevailing security scenario in their respective jurisdictions besides measures taken to ensure a peaceful environment in the valley, the release stated.

Stressing for further strengthening the coordination among all the forces, DGP said that a close liaison must be maintained at every level to foil any attempt of troublemakers and strict action to be taken against any person involved.

He directed for increased patrolling and night domination to ensure that anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance.

He stressed maintaining alertness for which he advised the placement of 'nakas' and joint patrolling to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in the periphery.

DGP stressed for ensuring all the possible measures to ensure the security of vital installations and protected persons.

DGP Singh advised the officers that the security plans were to be reviewed in view of changing circumstances and executed on the ground efficiently to foil any nefarious design of anti-national elements. it read.

He stressed strengthening both the border and hinterland security grid and enjoined officers to focus on counter-terrorist operations and to target the OGW network if any. He also stressed for strengthening measures for intelligence collection, especially at ground level and its sharing among the forces.

While reviewing the arrangements and deployment plans for the forthcoming G20 event, DGP discussed in detail all the arrangements to be made for the smooth conduct of the event and directed officers to ensure that all the necessary arrangements are in place well in time, the release stated.

Emerging challenges and their countermeasures were also threadbare discussed during the meeting.

Singh emphasized on coordinated security arrangements for the event among all the forces besides civil administration.

DGP also stressed reviewing all the arrangements jointly by all the stakeholders to ensure synergy and better coordination.

The meeting was attended by special DG CID J-K RR Swain, ADGP CRPF J-K, Nalin Prabhat, ADGP SJM Gillani, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, M.K Sinha, Vijay Kumar, IGP BSF Hqrs Kashmir Ashok Yadav, IG CRPF (Ops) Kashmir MS Bhatia, IGP Traffic J-K Vikramjeet Singh, IGP Hqrs PHQ BS Tuti, BGS Ops 15th Corps Dahiya, DIG Sujit Kumar, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Abdul Qayoom and Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, AIG of PHQ, SSP Security, SSP Traffic Srinagar besides Kashmir based IR/AP Commandants attended the meetings at PHQ.

DIG North Kashmir Range, DIG South Kashmir Range and all other District SSPs of Kashmir zone attended the meeting through video conferencing, the release stated. (ANI)

