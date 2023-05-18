Bareilly, May 18: In a shocking incident, two minor boys -- aged 14 and 16 -- brutally killed their 14-year-old friend following a rivalry over friendship with a girl.

The victim's body with 10 stab wounds was found in a forested area. According to reports, the murder took place in a village in the Aonla area of Bareilly. The victim was a Class 8 student. Sex Demand Leads To Murder in Mumbai: Man Killed for Demanding Sexual Pleasure From Another Man's Wife for Rs 500 in Worli.

He and his two friends, who are schoolmates, shared a friendship with a 13-year-old girl. One of the two accused recently passed the Class 10 exam. On May 15, the victim left his home to meet his friends but did not return. The following morning, his body was discovered in a forested area.

The autopsy revealed multiple stab wounds, including a slit throat, inflicted with a sharp object. His father lodged an FIR naming two of his son's friends as suspects. Mumbai Murder: Woman and Her Male Friend Assault Former's Live-In Partner With Bat in Dombivli, Leave Him To Die; Arrested.

Additional SP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said, "The girl was a common friend of the three boys, but the victim was closer to her. Consequently, the two boys decided to eliminate him. We have recovered the murder weapon -- a knife -- and the accused boys have been sent to a juvenile home."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2023 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).