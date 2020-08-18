Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited the Crime Headquarters and reviewed the functioning of the Crime Branch and discussed the measures to enhance the capabilities of the branch.

The IGP of the Crime Branch gave a detailed presentation regarding the functioning of the branch and briefed about the preliminary verifications, FIRs under investigation, cases challaned and conviction rate, according to an official release by the police.

"During the meeting, officials present at the meeting deliberated upon the functioning of different wings of the Crime Branch including Crime Branch Jammu, Crime Branch Kashmir, Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), CCTNS, State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), Photo Section, Finger Printing and Canine Section," it stated.

The DGP expressed his satisfaction over the functioning of the different wings of the Crime Branch. He said that a number of measures have been taken to strengthen this wing by providing additional manpower and resources.

"A few proposals with regard to infrastructure, manpower, latest equipment, computer hardware and software are under process," he said. (ANI)

