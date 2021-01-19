Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS) and directed the officers to ensure entry of crime data as soon as possible.

He also impressed upon the officers to take full advantage of different schemes of the central and the Union Territory governments with regard to establishing as well as upgrading of Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTU).

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, Singh directed the senior superintendents of police of all districts to encourage and motivate the field officers to update the system by filling in information so that optimum use of CCTNS is ensured.

He asked the officers to make full use of different features of the software and update it by filling the crime figures, which will go a long way in studying the patterns of crime.

He said the CCTNS is a platform which when fully implemented will help in the prevention and investigation of crime cases in a desired manner and at a faster pace.

The DGP said the user districts can benefit from the information updated on the system by knowing about the crimes and the criminals and can make use of the information while giving no-objection certificates, verifications and in general investigation of the cases.

He impressed upon the officers to make full use of the training facilities and built the capacity of their personnel so that this system is implemented completely in the UT.

Referring to the crime against women, children and other vulnerable sections of the society, the police chief said different helplines established must be functional round the clock along with the women police stations and women police cells established across the UT.

Singh said he has already given directions with regard to enhancing the communication by procuring and putting to use dedicated smart phones for updating CCTNS networking.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)