Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday chaired the meeting of Kashmir Zone officers at Police Headquarters, Jammu to review progress investigations in UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) cases and target terror ecosystem.

He reviewed the progress of under investigation cases besides taking stock of cases under trial. Addressing the meeting, DGP Singh said that the main objective of the meeting is to re-examine and discuss the directions already issued by the Police Headquarters regarding the investigation of UAPA cases.

He stressed on dealing with the UAPA cases more efficiently and professionally for which he said that all the required support shall be provided. He said that SIUs (special investigation units) have been created to pace up result-oriented investigations in UAPA cases and assist the overall efforts of district police to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

Stressing for taking the investigation more seriously and executing of the plan of action in each case, DGP directed for efficient investigation and timely presentation of the chargesheet. He said that neutralizing a terrorist is not enough unless all those involved in harbouring and amity him are identified and brought to justice.

DGP directed that stringent action is to be taken against the overground workers (OGWs) and support networks providing any kind of support to terrorists. Property of accused to be seized under the law and absconding accused to be declared as 'proclaimed offender' besides initiating action under the law, DGP directed.

Singh enjoined all supervisory officers to analyze all the UAPA/NDPS cases and subsequently start the investigation taking into account their sensitivity. He directed the District Aenuior Superintendent of Police to supervise each and every case personally besides involving prosecution officers to mitigate legal and technical lacuna, if any. He directed conducting regular review meetings at different levels to analyze the cases under investigation besides taking additional measures to improve the conviction rate.

Stressing for speedy investigation process and improvement in the conviction rate, DGP emphasized upon the officers to ensure that the investigation of UAPA cases are foolproof, taking into account every evidence and contemplating trial of cases in order to achieve the desired results.

He said that Pairvi Cells have been created at different levels to supplement the investigation process and trail of the cases and directed Range DIGs and district SSPs to supervise the Pairvi cells to ensure improvement in conviction rate.

The range DIGs of Kashmir Zone briefed the DGP regarding the progress of each under investigation UAPA case. (ANI)

