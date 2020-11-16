Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's Advisor RR Bhatnagar, and Union Territory's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh reviewed the security plans and preparedness in Central Kashmir for upcoming District Development Council (DDC) election and by-elections for Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in an officers meeting held at Police Control Room Kashmir on Monday.

As per an official release, Advisor Bhatnagar appreciated Jammu and Kashmir Police and other forces in maintaining peace, stability, and law and order in Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterated the importance of maintaining a close watch on the inimical elements.

Also Read | Bhanwar Lal Meghwal Dies: Rajasthan Minister Passes Away After Prolonged Illness; PM Narendra Modi, CM Ashok Gehlot Pay Tribute.

"He stressed the need to maintain real-time coordination between the different Security Force agencies for the peaceful conduct of the elections," the release said.

While speaking at the occasion, the DGP said that there is a need to be more vigilant and cautious in view of the possibility of terrorists attempting to disrupt the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir and added that continuous attempts are being made by elements across the border to create trouble here.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: M Sivasankar Tell Court He Was ‘Pressurised by ED to Name Political Targets’.

"He directed the officers to devise the security plans and depute the security personnel as per the requirement. He emphasized at making the effective use of drones to monitor the situation in and around the polls stations," the release stated.

Dilbag Singh also complemented the UT's police personnel, security forces, and intelligence agencies for achieving the highest degree of synergy and coordination in handling the internal security situation.

He stressed efficient arrangements for the mobility and accommodation of forces deployed for elections and asked officers to keep a vigil on the ground situation to ensure that people would exercise their franchise freely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)