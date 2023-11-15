Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, RR Swain visited Anantnag and chaired a meeting of police, army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers and security agencies.

According to an official press release from the Jammu and Kashmir police, "DGP RR Swain currently on a tour of the districts outside Srinagar visited Anantnag on Tuesday and held a meeting of officers from Army, CRPF, BSF, a number of security agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police."

As per the official release, the meeting focused on how to leverage the strengths of each other and domain competence to enhance the protection and security of common villagers and citizens.

Different forces and agencies gave their assessment of the strength, tactics and weaknesses of the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist-separatist networks.

It was unanimously agreed upon by officers from different agencies and forces that there is an urgent need to connect to the common man and provide him with an opportunity to be able to trust security force officers and voluntarily part with information, said the release.

It was also decided that security forces shall enhance their capacity to operate with minimum collateral damage and inconvenience to the larger public, it added.

It was also decided that every recruitment to terrorist ranks as an active terrorist, as an OGW, or as a hybrid sleeper cell terrorist shall be taken cognizance off legally and operationally.

"It would be a matter of investigation as to who motivated him to join the terrorist gang, who provided arms ammunition, who motivated him, which school or Madrassa he was attending, who were his friends and teachers, who helped him in contacting handlers across, and which handler is responsible for pushing the youngster into the dark lanes of death and destruction," stated the release.

The release further said that a large number of officers underlined that the terrorist handlers and their proxies are committing serious human rights violations by recruiting juveniles and sub-adults.

It was also discussed that those who have not committed an act of violence or terror and show signs of having fallen prey to the conflict entrepreneurs shall be treated differently through programmes, specially designed to minimise their vulnerability and exploitability by terror gangsters, it said.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Law and Order (J&K) Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir V. K Bridi, IG KOS CRPF G.K Verma Commander 1st Sector RR PR Chauhan, DIG SKR Rayees Mohammed Bhat, DIG CRPF OPS Anantnag K.S Deswal, SSP Anantnag Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP Awantipora Aijaz Ahmad Zargar and other police, CAPFs and army officers. (ANI)

