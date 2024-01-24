Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Director General of Police, J-K, RR Swain urged trainees to work towards building steady peace and ensuring public safety wherever they perform their duties after completion of training.

In a significant visit to the Police Training Centre, Lethpora, in Awantipora, the Director General of Police addressed the darbar of the trainees, faculty and other staff of the training centre on Wednesday. He also conducted a comprehensive inspection and expressed appreciation for the progress made at the facility.

Also Read | Ritu Banawat Deepfake Video Case: Youth Arrested From Maharashtra for Making Deep Fake Video of Rajasthan MLA.

According to an official statement, DGP J-K was accompanied by ADG Law & Order Vijay Kumar and DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat, AIG Training and Policy Manoj Kumar Pandith.

He was received by Principal SSP Tanveer Jeelani and was presented with a guard of honour on his arrival.

Also Read | Hazrat Ali Jayanti 2024 Date, History and Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Hazrat Ali Birthday.

Addressing the darbar, the DGP J&K appreciated the efforts of the Principal Training Centre and his team in providing quality training. He appreciated the instructors for their unwavering service of transforming a raw person into the best personnel.

Emphasizing the importance of endurance, knowledge, and attitude in the field, the DGP J&K urged trainees to work towards building steady peace and ensuring public safety wherever they perform their duties after completion of training. He said that there is no better force than JKP for performing duties here as no one knows the topography and demography better than JKP.

Urging for sustained efforts to make the Lethpora Training Centre one of the best in the country, the DGP said that providing the best training facilities to its officers and jawans is a top priority of the Police Headquarters and for that, every necessary support will be provided to the training institutes.

ADG L&O Vijay Kumar while speaking on the occasion stressed the importance of teamwork within the force as well as with other forces. Success often relies on collaborative efforts and effective communication among team members. He advised the trainees to reinforce the importance of maintaining a high level of professionalism at all times, both on and off duty that includes appearance, conduct, and communication.

He encouraged trainees to learn new good things when they go on the field from other forces as learning is a continuous process, especially for personnel who have to perform their duties according to the situations. He stressed for quality policing service so as to further strengthen the bond with people.

Principal Lethpora Training Centre Tanveer Jeelani in his welcome address gave the details of the training programs being offered to the trainees, underscoring the institute's dedication to maintaining high standards.

During the visit, DGP J-K took a thorough tour of the training centre, acknowledging the development achieved and issued directives for increased support to elevate it to one of the premier training centres.

The DGP also distributed cash rewards among trainees, staff and instructors during the interaction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)