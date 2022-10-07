Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, on Friday visited Sonamarg where he chaired a high-level meeting to review winter preparedness for keeping Sonamarg open during the winters.

The discussion was held regarding the necessary preparations and arrangements including water, electricity, health, road, fire service, snow clearing operation, mobile communication, traffic management, firewood and other related facilities to be put in place for keeping Sonamarg open during the winters.

To promote Sonamarg as a winter tourist destination, the Pandurang said, "It is imperative to have all facilities available to the tourists, especially heating arrangements in hotels, water and electricity besides proper plan for its promotion at all levels as a winter destination so that tourists can have the best experience here."

He directed the Director of Tourism, Kashmir and CEO, SDA to devise a proper mechanism for its wide publicity as a winter tourist destination.

The CEO, SDA, was also directed to finalize the rates of hotels taking hoteliers on board which shall be distinct as compared to other winter destinations and notify the same by November 15.

Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department Kashmir was directed to complete the work on water supply scheme in the Thajiwas area besides any issues hampering the progress shall be taken up with the concerned department so that laying of underground pipes is completed in first week of November and all establishments are provided water supply during winter.

Chief Engineer, KPDCL (Distribution) said, "To provide electricity to the establishment at Sonamarg during the winters, tendering process is initiated for underground cabling that needs to be laid through Z-morh tunnel tube."

The Div Com directed him to ensure electricity to Sonamarg is provided during the forthcoming winter without interruption and keep gensets dumped at Sonamarg that can be used during emergency situations.

Hotelier Association Sonamarg and other stakeholders also raised several issues for which the Div Com said that the purpose of holding the meeting was to redress the issues faced during winter in Sonamarg and in this regard all facilities and arrangements would be put in place and all the departments are given necessary instructions in this regard.

He urged hoteliers and shopkeepers to upgrade their infrastructure as per the weather conditions in the area so that the tourists visiting Sonamarg during winter are provided with better facilities and shall not face any inconvenience. He suggested them to offer special packages which are exclusively for the tourists visiting Sonamarg to attract more tourists. (ANI)

