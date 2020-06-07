India News | J-K: Encounter Breaks out in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): An encounter has started in Reban area of Shopian on Sunday, police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police informed about the development.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

More details in this matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)