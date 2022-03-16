Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): An encounter started between the security forces and the terrorists in the Nowgam area of Srinagar in the wee hours of Wednesday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir police.

"Encounter has started in Nowgam area of Srinagar. Police and security forces operation underway," Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

