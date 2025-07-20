Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details regarding the number of terrorists involved.

The status of the operation are yet to be confirmed. (ANI)

