Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 28 (ANI): An exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, officials said.

The fire incident was reported during an anti-terrorist operation by the forces in the Suffain area of Kathua.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search and operation is underway, the Indian Army said.

Further details awaited.

On Thursday, a firing incident was reported in the same area after some terrorists were spotted, said police officials

Earlier on March 23, firing was reported at the Hiranagar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua while security forces were conducting a search operation.

After this, Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police and troops of the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army had launched an intelligence-based joint operation in Hiranagar, Kathua.

"Based on Intelligence Input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by @JmuKmrPolice & troops of #RisingStar Corps on 23 Mar 25 in general area Saniyal #Hiranagar. Operations in Progress," Rising Star Corps, Indian Army informed in a social media post on X. (ANI)

